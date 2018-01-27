TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 18 Lions fall 84-62 to hot-shooting Cameron.

COMMERCE– The No. 18 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team lost 84-62 to Cameron University on Saturday. The Aggies shot a blistering 53 percent in the game, and the Lions could not come back.

The loss brings A&M-Commerce to 16-4 on the season and 8-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Aggies improve to 8-12 and 4-7 in conference play.

The Lions begin a five-game road swing with a game Thursday night against Western New Mexico. The game will be at 8:30 p.m. CST at Drag’s Court in Silver City, N.M.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Willie Rooks led the Lions with 14 points in the game.

– Reggie Reid had eight points and three assists. Daquane Willford added seven points.

– Dorian Armstrong had six points and eight rebounds. Aaron Horne added six points and seven rebounds.

– The Lions shot 36 percent from the field while Cameron shot 53 percent, including 43 percent from behind the arc.

– CU scored 16 points off of turnovers and had 14 second-chance points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After two free throws from the Aggies started the scoring, Trey Conrod drained a three-plus was fouled, converting a four-point play for the Lions. The Aggies scored their first five points from the foul line before scoring their first basket of the game five minutes into the game. With 15 minutes to go, the Aggies held a 7-4 lead.

The Aggies then hit consecutive threes to bring their lead up to nine points. Another three brought the CU lead to 16-5. Willford then hit consecutive threes of his own as the Lions trimmed the Cameron lead back down. Srdan Budimir then converted a three-point play and also hit a three as the Lions cut the Aggie lead to just one.

Both teams hit a scoreless patch before Rooks hit a three with six minutes to play to bring the Lions at one point once again. The Aggies then went on a run. CU hit a three and then converted a three-point play to bring their lead up to seven with four and a half minutes left in half.

The Aggies continued to run, eventually pushing the run to 9-0 and taking a 10-point lead. The teams traded baskets in the final two minutes of the half. Rooks and Reid both had threes as the Lions converted their last five shots of the half. A&M-Commerce trailed 41-34 at halftime.

Rooks had 10 points to lead the Lions at halftime. Willford added seven points while Budimir had six. The Aggies had three different players in double figures at halftime and shot 48 percent in the first half.

The Aggies scored the first five points of the second half as they again established a double-figure lead. The teams then traded baskets for the next five minutes as the Aggie lead hovered around 12 points. The Aggies then went on another run, pushing their lead to 21 points midway through the half.

The Lion defense got a few stops in a row, and the Lions started a run of their own, scoring seven points in a row to bring the score to 63-49 in favor of Cameron. The Lions cut the Aggie lead down to 14 points before the Aggies brought the edge back up to 21 points with four minutes left in half.

Both teams brought in their reserves to finish the game as the Aggies won the game 84-62.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Three-point barrage sinks Lions 94-87 against Cameron, breaks win streak.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team fell 94-87 to Cameron University on Saturday. The Aggies were hot from three throughout the contest, and the Lions could not overcome the fourth quarter deficit.

The loss brings the Lions to 14-6 on the season and 10-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions still hold first place in the LSC. The Aggies improve to 8-12 on the season and 6-6 in conference play.

The Lions will now start a five-game road trip with a contest against Western New Mexico on Thursday. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. CST at Drag’s Court in Silver City, N.M.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Princess Davis set a career-high with 31 points in the contest. She shot 10-of-20 from the field with five threes.

– Brianna Wise had 25 points, her 10th 20+ point game of the season. She scored the final eight points for the Lions.

– Artaejah Gay moved into fourth place on the all-time scoring list after an 11-point performance.

– Jenna Price had five points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Jasmyn Eckerman had seven points, and Melanie Ransom added six.

– The Aggies shot 54 percent from behind the arc in the game and shot 53 percent overall. Jamie Bonnarens led the Aggies with a game-high 32 points.

– The Lions shot 40 percent from the field and had 22 second-chance points off of 19 offensive rebounds.

– The loss is the first for the Lions in the year 2018. It broke a nine-game conference winning streak, a program record.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Aggies hit two early threes as they took a quick 6-2 lead in the first minute of the game. Gay had a bucket on the assist from Davis. Davis also had a jumper to close the gap early. Both teams went without buckets for more than three minutes before CU scored two baskets in a row. The Aggies held an 11-4 lead midway through the quarter.

The Lions struggled from the field in the first quarter, missing ten shots in a row at one point while going without scoring for more than four minutes. Price got to the free throw line as the Lions broke the scoreless streak. After Wise also sunk two threes, she had an offensive rebound and found Davis for a three to bring the score to 15-10 in favor of the Aggies.

The Lions started to battle back late in the quarter. Gay had a three-point play in the paint and another basket inside. A buzzer-beating shot from the Aggies sent CU into the second quarter with a 19-15 lead.

The Aggies scored the first three baskets of the second quarter as they pushed their lead to double digits. The Lions scored the next four points to bring the Aggie lead back down before another 6-0 run gave CU a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Davis had four points in a row as the Lions before Wise had a three-point play to finish the 7-0 run and cut the Aggie lead to five points. Eckerman then hit a three as the Lions continued to cut into the lead. Gay got to the foul line, and Ransom scored a basket on the fast break, cutting the Aggie lead to just three points with a minute left. After an Aggie basket, Davis then hit a three to bring the edge to only two. After a failed Aggie possession, Wise got the rebound and raced down the floor. She drew contact in the lane and scored the basket, tying the game 38-all at halftime.

Davis led the Lions with 14 points in the first half while also dishing out three assists. Gay had 11 points and three rebounds. Wise had seven points and three assists while Price led the team with six rebounds at the half. Bonnarens had 17 points to lead the Aggies at the half.

Eckerman scored two early baskets for the Lions as they took their first lead of the game. It was a 6-0 run for the Lions early in the second half to take a 44-40 lead. The Aggies then had a series of their own, hitting back-to-back threes to regain the lead. Bonnarens scored six unanswered as the Aggies built their lead back up to double-digits.

Ransom converted a three-point play as the Lions tried to battle back late. However, CU banked in a three to bring the lead back up to 10. Davis hit a late three, and the Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 63-56.

The Aggies continued to drain threes to start the fourth quarter and pushed their lead to 13 points early. The Lions brought the edge back down to single digits with under seven minutes to play. Davis hit a three with six minutes left to cut the lead to just six points.

The Lions had chances to bring the lead down farther, but the Aggies played tight defense and continued to hit threes in transition. With 2:44, CU held a 15-point lead. The Lions began to foul to try and extend the game and were able to cut the Aggie lead to seven points. But that was as close as they would come and fell 94-87.