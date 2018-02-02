TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The No. 22-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team used a dramatic last-minute comeback to force overtime, then closed the game on a 10-0 run to earn a 93-87 win at Western New Mexico University on Thursday night.

The Lions are now 17-4 overall and 9-3 in the Lone Star Conference, while Western New Mexico falls to 3-18 overall and 0-12 in the LSC.

A&M-Commerce travels to Portales, N.M., for a 4 p.m MST (5 p.m. CST) matchup at Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Reggie Reid scored 35 points to lead all scorers, including eight of the Lions’ 16 points in the overtime period.

– Willie Rooks scored 22 points, including the game-tying three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

– Aaron Horne netted 18 points before fouling out, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.

– Dorian Armstrong grabbed 15 rebounds to lead all players in that category.

– The Lions shot 44.9 percent from the field, connecting on 31-of-69 shots. Western New Mexico shot 45.8 percent from the floor (22-of-48) and made up for the 21-shot floor discrepancy by connecting on 32-of-40 free throws (80.0 percent).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions took an early lead thanks to triples from post players, as Joseph Williams-Powell and Horne canned long-distance attempt early to put the Lions up 8-2. An eight-point Mustang run put the hosts up by four points eight minutes into the game at 14-10.

A&M-Commerce then scored 18 of the game’s next 22 points, with Horne scoring ten straight points for the Lions. His three-pointer at the 6:53 mark put the blue and gold up 28-18 for the first double-digit lead of the night. The Lions would lead by as many as 12 points in the half before going into the break with a 40-32 advantage.

The Lions scored the first four points of the second half to extend their lead back to a game-high 12 points on a Rooks layup. The edge was still at double digits for the Lions with 10 minutes to play before a barrage of free throws brought the hosts back into the game.

Western New Mexico went nearly five minutes between baskets, but in that same time, erased a seven-point deficit with 12 free throws. Three free throws for WNMU at the 4:35 mark tied the game at 65-65.

The Mustangs were able to get out to a five-point lead. The teams traded points down the stretch, and WNMU held a 75-70 lead into the final minute of the game. The Lions put on the full-court press and forced a turnover while down three points. Rooks then drained a corner triple to tie the game at 77-77. The Mustangs heaved a last-second shot that went short, sending the game to the extra frame.

In the overtime period, both teams were on fire from a long distance to begin the extra time. Rooks and Srdan Budimir hit triples for the Lions, and the game was tied at 83-all with three minutes to play.

WNMU went on a 4-0 run, and the Mustangs were up 87-83 with 2:07 to play, but the Lions would shut them down for the rest of the night. Reid scored eight straight points and two Budimir free throws closed out the Lion victory.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions survive scare at Western New Mexico, 69-67.

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team survived a scare from Western New Mexico University on Thursday night, pulling out a 69-67 victory.

The Lions moved to 15-6 overall and remain in first place in the Lone Star Conference with an 11-2 record. Western New Mexico falls to 0-21 overall and 0-13 in the LSC.

A&M-Commerce now travels to Portales, N.M., to take on Eastern New Mexico at 2 p.m MST (3 p.m. CST) on Saturday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Princess Davis led three Lions in double-digit scoring with 16 points, also passing out five assists and snagging four steals.

– Artaejah Gay and Brianna Wise each scored 13 points.

– WNMU’s Ciara Fields scored 29 points.

– The Lions shot 41.7 percent (25-of-60) from the field while limiting Western New Mexico to 33.3 percent shooting (19-of-57).

– The Mustangs made 22-of-23 free throws (95.7 percent) to stay in the game. The Lions struggled at the charity stripe, making 15-of-27 (55.6 percent) of their free throws.

– Jenna Price had a game-high nine rebounds, but the Mustangs had a 39-37 advantage on the boards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead thanks to three-point shooting. WNMU made triples on three straight possessions to put up an 11-5 advantage with 7:19 to go in the first quarter. The Lions chipped away at that lead but were unable to take the lead in the quarter. Price’s three-pointer on the final possession of the period made it a 16-15 lead for Western after the initial 10 minutes.

WNMU stretched its lead back to six points with 7:30 left in the first half before a 10-point Lion surge gave the blue and gold their early lead of the contest. London Holland’s three-pointer with 5:20 left in half put the Lions up 26-25. Lauren Parker’s layup with just under five minutes left made it a three-point game for A&M-Commerce’s largest lead of the half. The Lions took a 32-31 lead into the halftime break.

After a pair of Lion free throws put the guests up by three early, but Fields canned a three-pointer to tie the game. The game went back and for five minutes before the Lions went cold, unable to score for nearly three minutes. Five straight Mustang points put the hosts back on top 43-40 with 4:18 left in the quarter.

The Lions scored the next four points to retake the lead, but WNMU outscored A&M-Commerce 8-4 in the last two minutes of the quarter. The Mustangs led 51-48 with 10 minutes to play.

A&M-Commerce erased the deficit in the first minute of the fourth quarter and took its largest lead of the game with a six-point run. Gay’s layup with six minutes to go made it a 57-53 lead for the Lions.

The Mustangs were only able to make one field goal in the final five minutes of the game, but were 9-of-10 from the free throw line down the stretch, holding the Lions at arm’s length. WNMU led 67-65 inside the final minute before Davis tied the game with 38.0 seconds remaining with a layup.

The Lions picked up two steals in the final minute and forced a weak Mustang shot. Two free throws in the last 30 seconds allowed the Lions to pull out the tight victory.