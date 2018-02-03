TAMUC – Sports

TRACK AND FIELD

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track and field teams, put up numerous records and qualifying marks with strong performances at the Texas Tech Open on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” said head coach George Pincock. “All week we’ve talked about being focused and trying to do the best that we can in every single event we entered. The team was able to do that and have fun while they did. We had tremendous performances out of the pole vault and triple jump groups as well as our 400-meter runners. The team is coming together well and focusing on the right things at the right times, and I’m excited to see what happens the rest of the season.”

Newcomer Rashard Clark was the highlight of the meet for the Lions, as he was involved in setting two Lone Star Conference records. He became the first runner in LSC history to ever break 47 seconds in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 46.88 seconds. That automatically qualifies the junior for the NCAA Division II National Championship with the second-fastest time in the nation.

Clark was the anchor leg of the 4×400 meter relay team that set the new LSC record at 3:10.26. Clark was joined by Jude Christine, Dedrian Windham, and D’Lance Sharp in the fastest time in Division II this season. The Lions were already in possession of the nation’s top time, and now hold three of the top four times in the country. It is the 11th-fastest 4×400 relay time in Division II history.

DeVontae Steele will once again represent A&M-Commerce at the National Championship in the triple jump, as he posted the nation’s top mark, longer than the automatic qualifying standard. His mark of 15.62 meters will send him to indoor nationals for the third straight season.

Two women extended their school records set last week. Minna Sveard now has the 14th-best mark in the nation in the pole vault at 3.66 meters, and Hailey Wanoreck has the 22nd-best streak in the country in the weight throw at 17.48 meters. Both marks are provisional qualifying marks.

The men’s pole vault saw two Lions meet the provisional qualification standard. Hudson Hall has a school record and the 13th-best mark in the nation at 4.99 meters, while Colin Millsap earned a provisional qualifying mark of 4.89 meters.

The Lions have two more meets in the regular season before the Lone Star Conference Championships later this month. Next weekend will see A&M-Commerce at the Third Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State, the home of this year’s NCAA Division II National Championships.

LONE STAR CONFERENCE RECORDS

Men’s 400m – Rashard Clark – 46.88

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Jude Christine, Dedrian Windham, D’Lance Sharp, Rashard Clark – 3:10.26

SCHOOL RECORDS

Women’s Pole Vault – Minna Sveard – 3.66m

Women’s Weight Throw – Hailey Wanoreck – 17.48m

Men’s 400m – Rashard Clark – 46.88

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Jude Christine, Dedrian Windham, D’Lance Sharp, Rashard Clark – 3:10.26

Men’s Pole Vault – Hudson Hall – 4.99m

AUTOMATIC QUALIFYING MARKS

Men’s 400m – Rashard Clark – 46.88

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Jude Christine, Dedrian Windham, D’Lance Sharp, Rashard Clark – 3:10.26

Men’s Triple Jump – DeVontae Steele – 15.62m

PROVISIONAL QUALIFYING MARKS

Women’s Pole Vault – Minna Sveard – 3.66m

Women’s Weight Throw – Hailey Wanoreck – 17.48m

Men’s Pole Vault – Hudson Hall – 4.99m

Men’s Pole Vault – Colin Millsap – 4.89m

SOFTBALL

RIO RANCHO, N.M.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team split their games against two nationally ranked opponents on Saturday. The Lions defeated No. 22 St. Mary’s 8-2 early in the day before falling to No. 8 Colorado Mesa 14-6 in the afternoon.

The results bring the Lions to 3-1 for their season.

A&M-Commerce will return to action on Sunday for the final game of their five-game tournament to open the season. The Lions will face Metro State at 10 a.m. MST in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Mariah Jameyson went 5-of-7 with two doubles and three RBIs. She also scored three times.

– Emily Otto pitched a complete game in the Lions’ win over No. 22 St. Mary’s. She recorded ten strikeouts in her second win of the year.

– Ciera Nunez went 5-of-8 and was a perfect 3-for-3 when stealing bases. She scored two times.

– Chealsea Slider also went 5-of-8 with two doubles and a triple. She had two RBIs and slugged a team-high 1.125.

– Baylea Higgs and Kinsie Hebler both hit .500. Hebler had two doubles and two RBIs while Higgs also had a stolen base. Higgs scored twice while Hebler scored once.

– Kimber Neal also hit .500 with three singles. She had three RBIs and a run scored.

– Vanessa Avina had two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Vanessa Muro also had an RBI.

– Chloe Horn and Precious Thompson both scored twice as pinch runners.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

After a leadoff walk from Nunez, she stole second. Hebler then came to the plate and blasted a pitch into right center, scoring a run as she got to second. Jameyson then went to the plate and hit a single up the middle to score another run. Slider then came up and hit a double down the left field line. Neal then came up and battled to find her pitch, eventually finding space on the left side to score two runs. The Lions held a 4-0 lead after the first half inning.

Otto was also in a role early, striking out the side in the bottom of the first. Two of the three strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. The Lions led 4-0 after one.

Otto had two more strikeouts in the second inning, and the Lions got another run across in the top of the third. Jameyson led off with a double, battling through more than ten pitches to get her hit. She scored on a triple from Slider. The Lions could not get another rally going and led 5-0.

St. Mary’s had a chance to score in the bottom of the third. The first batter walked and the second singled to center. Otto then settled in. She forced a fly out to left field and then struck out the next two batters, keeping the Rattlers off the board. The Lions led 5-0 after three complete.

The Lions added to their lead in the top of the fourth. Nunez had a single, and a stolen base and Higgs also had a single to put runners in scoring position. Hebler then had a soft hit in the infield to score Nunez. Jameyson then had an RBI single through the left side to score Nunez. Hebler scored on the double from Slider. The Lions led 8-0 entering the bottom of the fourth.

The Rattlers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. A double was followed by a triple to score a run. Otto had another strikeout in the inning and forced a foul out to end the inning and give up just one run.

The Lions had two runners reach in the top of the fifth but could not bring them around. St. Mary’s then came up and had two leadoff singles in the bottom of the fifth. A sacrifice fly brought in another run for the Rattlers, bringing the score to 8-2. Otto had another strikeout in the inning to end the frame.

The Lions again had two hits in the sixth but could not get any more runs across. Otto had another strikeout in the bottom of the inning, bringing her total to 10. The Lions had two more hits in the seventh but could not pad the lead. It wouldn’t matter as the Rattlers went three-up and three-down in the seventh, giving the Lions the upset win.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

The Lions had two runners reach in the top of the first before a double play ended the inning. The Mavericks then took the field and got on the scoreboard. The first three batters reached base. After a force out at home, the next batter got a single to drive in a run. A walk and a single brought in two more runs and CMU took a 3-0 lead.

The Lions answered back with two runs in the top of the second. Chealsea Slider led off with a single, and then Avina hit a double to put two runners in scoring position. Neal singled into center, driving in a run. Muro then hit into a fielder’s choice, and another run crossed the plate.

The Lions held the Mavericks scoreless in the bottom of the second and then had their best inning of the game in the third. Hebler led off with a double and Jameyson drew a walk. Both runs crossed on the double from Avina. Muro then drove in a run to give the Lions a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the third.

CMU went on to score five runs in the bottom of the third, helped by a couple of Lion fielding errors. The Mavericks had seven hits in the inning to retake the lead.

The Lions scored another run in the fourth. Higgs reached base on a single and then stole second base. She was brought home on the double from Jameyson. CMU responded with two runs of their own in the fourth, taking a 10-6 lead.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning without hits, the Lions had a chance to put up another run after Nunez had a single. However, the player could not come around, and the Mavericks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game in six innings.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PORTALES, N.M. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team went back and forth for the entire game with Eastern New Mexico University before dropping a 64-60 decision in Greyhound Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions fall to 15-7 overall and 11-3 in the Lone Star Conference with the loss, while Eastern New Mexico moves to 13-8 overall and 9-5 in LSC play.

A&M-Commerce is now tied for first place in the LSC with its next opponent – Angelo State. The Lions are next in action on Thursday, February 8, at 5:30 p.m. in San Angelo.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Brianna Wise was the leading Lion on the scoresheet with 21 points, including a perfect 12-for-12 on free throw attempts.

– Artaejah Gay scored 14 points and was one of three Lions with seven rebounds.

– Melanie Ransom scored 13 points and had seven rebounds. Princess Davis netted nine points and had four rebounds.

– The Lions shot 35.2 percent (17-of-54) from the floor and made 2-of-10 three-point attempts. A&M-Commerce excelled at the charity stripe, making 24-of-28 (85.7 percent) of their free throws.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ransom drained a jumper just over a minute into the game to open the scoring before a Greyhound hot streak. Thanks to a pair of three-pointers, ENMU led 10-4 with 7:22 to play in the first quarter. From there, the Lion defense kept their hosts off the board for 5:28 of game time, simultaneously going on a 10-point run.

Davis’ layup at the 2:07 mark gave the Lions a 14-10 lead. The Greyhounds scored five straight points to retake the lead, but Wise’s free throws in the final seconds of the quarter gave A&M-Commerce a 16-15 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

The Lions took their largest lead of the first half in the opening minutes of the second quarter, keeping ENMU off the board for more than four minutes. A pair of Wise free throws, a London Holland free throw, and a Ransom jumper put the Lions up 21-15 with 6:14 left before the break.

A&M-Commerce only made two more field goals before halftime, with most of the Lion contributions coming at the free throw line. ENMU chipped away at the lead and made four straight free throws in the final seconds of the quarter to tie the game at 31-31 with 20 minutes to go.

The Lions scored the first four points of the second half to regain the lead and did not relinquish the lead in the period despite a shooting lull. A&M-Commerce went 0-for-6 from the field as ENMU came back to tie the game up at 36-all before a Davis personal five-point run. Her pair of free throws at the 3:57 mark made it a 41-36 lead for the Lions. The Lions were unable to make a field goal in the final 3:30 of the quarter but took a 45-43 lead into the final period of play.

A&M-Commerce was able to hold on to the narrow lead for the early stages of the fourth quarter before going cold from the field again. The Lions missed eight consecutive shots from open play, allowing Eastern to go on an eight-point run. The Greyhounds swung the game to a five-point lead in the final seconds. Wise made three free throws, and Gay nailed a jumper to cut the lead to two points, but Eastern made eight free throws in the final two and half minutes to earn the win.