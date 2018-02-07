TAMUC – Sports

Otto, Hebler win LSC Softball Player of the Week honors after impressive opening week.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce softball players Kinsie Hebler and Emily Otto have been named the Lone Star Conference Players of the Week. Hebler was named Hitter of the Week while Otto was named Pitcher of the Week. The awards were announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Hebler– a sophomore from Cypress– had a monster week for the Lions in their first five games of the season. She hit .563 with 10 RBIs, nine hits, and three home runs and slugged an impressive 1.250, recording a hit in each of the games the Lions played. She scored the game-winning RBI in two of the Lions’ four wins, including the walk-off game-winning hit against MSU Denver. Hebler started the week with a home run and two RBIs against New Mexico Highlands in the Lions’ 10-2 win. She then went 3-of-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Lions’ 13-0 shutout of Adams State, including the first RBI of the game.

Hebler then had a double and a single with two RBIs in the Lions’ 8-2 win over No. 22 St. Mary’s. She had two hits, including a double, against No. 8 Colorado Mesa. She then had the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning against MSU Denver, beating out the throw in an infield single to plate the winning run with two outs. Hebler leads the LSC in home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage. She also pitched the Lions’ first game and recorded six strikeouts in four innings.

Otto– a freshman from Richmond–had a stellar debut for the Lions, starting three games and recording 21 strikeouts in 17.0 innings pitched. She went 2-0 on the week, including throwing a complete game in the Lions’ 8-2 win over No. 22 St. Mary’s. The freshman had ten strikeouts in that game and did not issue a walk. For the week, Otto had an impressive 7-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, recording 21 K’s compared to only three walks. The lefty held batters to a .180 average and had an ERA of 1.65.

She made her college debut against Adams State pitching four shutout innings with four strikeouts and gave up just two hits. She also started in the Lions’ 3-2 win over Metro State, pitching six shutout innings and recording seven strikeouts. After the first weekend of action, Otto leads the LSC in strikeouts and is punching out 34 percent of the batters she faces (1.2 batters per inning). These are the first Player of the Week honors in each player’s collegiate career.

The Lions return to action on Wednesday with their home opening series. The Lions host St. Edward’s in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. Alliance Bank is sponsoring a pregame tailgate at 2 p.m. with free hotdogs and drinks.

