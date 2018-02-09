TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions fall to hot-shooting Rams, 82-66.

SAN ANGELO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team saw a two-point halftime deficit disappear against a hot-shooting Angelo State University team, as the Lions fell 82-66 in Stephens Arena on Thursday night.

The Lions fall to 17-6 overall and 9-5 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Rams are now 17-6 overall and 8-5 in LSC.

A&M-Commerce now heads to Texas A&M-Kingsville to take on the Javelinas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field, with a 25 percent (5-of-20) three-pointer rate. ASU shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) from the floor, with a 13-of-27 (48.1 percent) three-pointer percentage.

– Reggie Reid led the Lions with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

– Daquane Willford scored 11 points off the bench for the Lions’ other double-digit scorer.

– The Lions held a 34-32 rebounding advantage but turned the ball over 18 times.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A&M-Commerce led for the majority of the first half after Reid and Dorian Armstrong score two quick buckets to open the Lion scoring. From a 6-all tie with 17 minutes left in half, the Lions went on an 11-2 surge, with consecutive three-pointers from Trey Conrod and Willford putting the Lions up 17-8 with 13:35 left in half.

Angelo State hit three-pointers for its next three made shots and quickly narrow the deficit, and the Rams had tied it back up at 24-all with 7:36 left in half. An Armstrong triple and a Reid layup put the Lions back up 29-24 with just under seven minutes left. The Lions would score only five more points in the half, and Angelo State drained a long-distance three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rams a 36-34 halftime edge.

The Lions made 13-of-26 shots in the half for a 50 percent shooting rate, but the Rams made seven three-pointers to A&M-Commerce’s three.

Joseph Williams-Powell made two straightaway three-pointers for the Lions in the opening minutes of the half, but the Rams came out of the chute on a hot streak and pushed their lead to eight points at 48-40 just under four minutes into the half.

The margin was still at eight points at 58-50 with 10 minutes remaining, but Angelo State went on a 10-point run in a two-minute span. Nine of those points came from the long ball, as Kiair Crouch made a trio of three-pointers. Those long baskets pushed ASU up to a 68-50 lead with 8:25 to go.

ASU would lead by as many as 20 points down the stretch. The Lions would go on short spurts to narrow the deficit to 15 points before the final 16-point margin.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Late cold streak foils Lions in 66-55 loss at Angelo State.

SAN ANGELO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team fell victim to shooting lulls at the beginning and end of the game in a 66-55 loss to Angelo State University in Stephens Arena on Thursday evening.

The Lions fall to 15-8 overall and 11-4 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Rambelles are now 17-4 overall and 12-3 in LSC play following the meeting of two teams who came into the contest tied for first in the league.

A&M-Commerce now heads to the Coastal Bend for a matchup with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday. Tipoff against the Javelinas is 4:00 p.m. that day.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Princess Davis lead all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including three made three-pointers.

– Brianna Wise netted 19 points as the only other Lion in double figures.

– Jenna Price pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lions.

– A&M-Commerce shot 33.3 percent (22-of-66) in the game but were limited to 3-of-20 (15.0 percent) shooting from three-point range.

– ASU had a 49-39 edge on the boards and shot 37.5 percent (24-of-64) from the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team shot particularly well in the opening half of the game, and the Lions struggled against the Rambelles’ zone defense. Davis netted the game’s first bucket for A&M-Commerce, but the Lions would then go nearly four minutes without scoring. Angelo State only made one of its first eight attempts, yet led 7-2 after the first four minutes. Davis made two more shots for the Lions in the frame, and the guests trailed 11-6 after shooting 21.4 percent in the period.

Davis drained the first shot of the second quarter for the Lions before a five-point Rambelle run had the home team up by eight points at 16-8. Wise’s two free throws at the 5:49 mark cut the lead to six points, but the ‘Belles would quickly stretch their lead to double digits on consecutive made shots to put ASU up 22-12 with 4:30 left in half.

The Lions responded with a five-point run to cut the lead down to five points at 22-17 with just over three minutes left in half, and Wise’s shot in the final minute made it a 25-19 game at halftime. The Lions shot 30.8 percent in half and turned the ball over 13 times in the first 20 minutes.

A&M-Commerce came out of the locker room with renewed vigor and a quick six-point run cut the Rambelle advantage down to two points at 27-25 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. Angelo State responded with its five-point surge to get back out to a seven-point lead. The Lions chipped it back to a four-point difference on a Davis triple with 1:14 left in the quarter, but a late Rambelle three-pointer made it a 43-36 game with 10 minutes to go.

The Lions fell behind by double digits in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. They rallied with an 8-3 and had the ‘Belle lead down to five points at 53-48 with 4:34 to go. The Lions had a shot rim out to cut the game to one possession, starting a cold streak that would allow the hosts to pull away. A&M-Commerce missed ten consecutive field goals and missed 12-of-14 in the final five minutes before scoring the game’s final five points.

SOFTBALL

Jameyson named one of Top 50 Division II Players to watch in 2018 by Schutt Sports and NFCA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Texas A&M University-Commerce catcher Mariah Jameyson has been named one of 50 players to watch in the 2018 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watchlist. The list was released on Thursday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Jameyson– a senior from Seattle, Wash.– led the nation in home runs per game in 2017 during her debut season with the Lions. For her efforts, she was named a Second Team All-American by three different organizations (NFCA, D2CCA, Fastpitch News), making her the second All-America selection in program history. Jameyson was also the first player in Lion Softball history to be named LSC Newcomer of the Year and was the first player to be named First Team All-Region. During the regular season, she also led the nation in RBIs and was top 10 in slugging percentage and total bases.

Jameyson holds the single-season school records for highest batting average (.407), highest slugging percentage (.868), most home runs (20), most hits (68), most RBIs (70) and most total bases (145). During the 2017 season, she had four games with multiple home runs, 18 games with multiple RBIs, 21 games with multiple hits and 12 games with multiple runs scored. She also was a proficient defender behind the plate, finishing with a fielding percentage of .963 and caught 13 baserunners stealing.

Jameyson is one of 29 players on the list to have been named an NFCA All-American. She is one of just five players from the Lone Star Conference to make a list. She is currently hitting .600 with 12 hits, 12 RBIs, a .636 on-base percentage and a .850 slugging percentage.

The Lions are 5-1 on the season after defeating St. Edward’s in their home opener on Wednesday. They return to the diamond on Friday for their second tournament of the season. They will play five games over the three-day tournament in Mesquite. Their first game will be on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Newman, with games against Oklahoma Baptist, No. 10 Southern Arkansas, Lubbock Christian and Colorado Christian to follow.

2018 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watchlist

* denotes returning NFCA All-American