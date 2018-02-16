TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Lion Softball adjusts schedule for LSC opening series vs. Tarleton

COMMERCE – In an attempt to avoid poor weather this weekend, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has altered the schedule for its Lone Star Conference series with Tarleton State.

The Lions and TexAnns will now play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday, with a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Lions carry a 7-1 overall record into the series, while Tarleton is 10-0. This is the first LSC series of the season for both teams.

As Spring weather in Texas is always changing, make sure to check the Lions’ Twitter account (@Lion_Athletics) and LionAthletics.com for any further schedule changes.