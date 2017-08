TAMUC – Sports this Week

THIS WEEK IN LION ATHLETICS

August 27-September 3, 2017

V – Video, A – Audio, LS – Live Stats

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

6:00 p.m. – No. 5 Football at No. 6 North Alabama (Radio: Lion Sports Network | V, A, LS)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

10:00 a.m. – Volleyball (at Tarleton Invitational) vs. Southwest Baptist (V, LS)

3:00 p.m. – Volleyball (at Tarleton Invitational) vs. Central Oklahoma (V, LS)

7:30 p.m. – No. 15 Soccer vs. Florida Tech (V, LS)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

10:00 a.m. – Volleyball (at Tarleton Invitational) vs. Maryville (V, LS)

3:00 p.m. – Volleyball (at Tarleton Invitational) vs. Rockhurst (V, LS)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

1:30 p.m. – No. 15 Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma (V, LS)

Lion Soccer is hosting the Lion Soccer Classic presented by Domino’s and Holiday Inn Express and Best Western Plus of Greenville

FRIDAY

5:30 p.m. – Angelo State vs. Central Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. – No. 15 A&M-Commerce vs. Florida Tech

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. – Angelo State vs. Florida Tech

1:30 p.m. – No. 15 A&M-Commerce vs. Central Oklahoma