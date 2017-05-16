TAMUC – Tickets

Ticket information for 2017 Lion Soccer & Volleyball announced

The Texas A&M University-Commerce department of athletics has announced ticket prices for the 2017 soccer and volleyball seasons, with season ticket packages on sale for both sports.

SOCCER

Season tickets for the Lions’ 2017 soccer season are available for $35, which encompasses all ten home matches as the back-to-back-to-back Lone Star Conference champions make another push for the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the South Central Region final last season.

The Lions open the home schedule on Labor Day weekend with matches against Florida Tech on Sept. 1 and Central Oklahoma on Sept. 3.

Opponents on the home slate are St. Mary’s, Texas Woman’s, Midwestern State, Dallas Baptist, Angelo State, UT Permian Basin, West Texas A&M, and Eastern New Mexico.

Season Ticket – $35

Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff/Senior/Military) – $30

Lone Star Pack (Choose three LSC matches) – $12

General Admission Single Game Adult – $5

General Admission Single Game Child – $3

Group prices for 10 or more are available by Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756.

Season tickets are available online at www.WeAreLionsTix.com. CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on purchasing season tickets.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lions’ volleyball squad will host 11 matches at the Field House, with a season ticket available for $50.

After a pair of tournaments on the road to start the season, the home schedule opens against Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

In addition to the DBU match, the Lions will host a full Lone Star Conference slate with games against Angelo State, Tarleton State, Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico, Midwestern State, Texas Woman’s, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Cameron, UT Permian Basin, and West Texas A&M.

Season Ticket – $50

Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff/Senior/Military) – $45

Lone Star Pack (Choose three LSC matches) – $20

General Admission Single Game Adult – $5

General Admission Single Game Child – $3

Group prices for 10 or more are available by contacting Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756.

Season tickets are available online at www.WeAreLionsTix.com. CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on purchasing season tickets.

TRACK

Lion track has 21 honorees named All-Region by USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field program has the third-most All-Region honorees in Division II, as the All-South Central Region Teams were announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

The Lions had 14 men earn honors in 22 events, while seven Lion women earned honors in nine games. Along with the all-region selections, the Lion men will carry the No. 10 national ranking into the Division II Championships, while the Lion women are ranked No. 34 nationally.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the regions’ top-3 relay teams.

Numerous men earned all-region honors in multiple events, with two Lions earning three all-region honors. Kellon Alexis was named all-region in the discus throw (which ranks fourth nationally), hammer throw, and javelin throw. Devon Sanders earned all-region honors in the 200-meter dash, as well as both the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

Four men and two women earned honors in two events apiece. Gage Bowles (long jump and triple jump), Joseph Brown (shot put and discus throw), Florian Obst (javelin throw and decathlon), and Malcolm Woods (200m dash and 4x100m relay) earned multiple honors for the men. Ashley Bassett (400m hurdles and 4x400m relay) and Kamryn McKee (400m dash and 4x400m relay) were multiple event honorees for the women.

The Lions will await the announcement of the official field for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships later Tuesday. The Championships will be held at the IMG Academy Stadium in Bradenton, Fla., on May 25-27.

MEN’S HONOREES

Kellon Alexis Discus Kellon Alexis Hammer Kellon Alexis Javelin Gage Bowles Long Jump Gage Bowles Triple Jump Joseph Brown Shot Put Joseph Brown Discus Josiah Dennis 4×400 Relay Chase Graham Hammer Reggie Kincade 4×100 Relay Isaiah McFail 4×100 Relay Florian Obst Javelin Florian Obst Decathlon Erick Quiroz 4×400 Relay Devon Sanders 200 Meters Devon Sanders 4×100 Relay Devon Sanders 4×400 Relay DeVontae Steele Triple Jump Stadrian Taylor 4×400 Relay Dedrian Windham 400 Meters Malcolm Woods 200 Meters Malcolm Woods 4×100 Relay

WOMEN’S HONOREES