TAMUC – Track All-Region Awards

Lions earn 20 indoor track and field All-Region honors from USTFCCCA
NEW ORLEANS — The Texas A&M University-Commerce, indoor track and field teams, have earned 20 All-Region honors for their performance in the 2016-17 season, as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Region honorees Monday.
The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the Region’s top-3 relay teams.
A total of 17 Lions received the 20 awards, with three student-athletes earning the award in two events. Gage Bowles was named all-region in both the triple jump and long jump, Florian Obst won the honor in both the pole vault and heptathlon, and Dedrian Windham earned the honor in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the 4×400 meter relay team.
The Lions are preparing for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship, which is in Birmingham, Ala., on March 9-11. The field for the Championship is announced Tuesday.
2017 USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION II ALL-REGION HONOREES
|Markie Abbott
|W. High Jump
|Kellon Alexis
|M. Weight Throw
|Gage Bowles
|M. Long Jump
|Gage Bowles
|M. Triple Jump
|Josiah Dennis
|M. 4×400 Relay
|Kylie Ferguson
|W. Pole Vault
|Chase Graham
|M. Weight Throw
|Aaron Lecesne
|M. 4×400 Relay
|Isaiah McFail
|M. 60 Meters
|Kamryn McKee
|W. 400 Meters
|Colin Millsap
|M. Pole Vault
|Florian Obst
|M. Pole Vault
|Florian Obst
|M. Heptathlon
|Luis Romero
|M. 800 Meters
|DeVontae Steele
|M. Triple Jump
|Alexandra VanSickle
|W. Shot Put
|Maggie Waites
|W. Pole Vault
|Dedrian Windham
|M. 400 Meters
|Dedrian Windham
|M. 4×400 Relay
|Llewellyn Woodburn
|M. 4×400 Relay
—