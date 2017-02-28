TAMUC – Track All-Region Awards



Lions earn 20 indoor track and field All-Region honors from USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS — The Texas A&M University-Commerce, indoor track and field teams, have earned 20 All-Region honors for their performance in the 2016-17 season, as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Region honorees Monday.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the Region’s top-3 relay teams.

A total of 17 Lions received the 20 awards, with three student-athletes earning the award in two events. Gage Bowles was named all-region in both the triple jump and long jump, Florian Obst won the honor in both the pole vault and heptathlon, and Dedrian Windham earned the honor in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the 4×400 meter relay team.

The Lions are preparing for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship, which is in Birmingham, Ala., on March 9-11. The field for the Championship is announced Tuesday.

2017 USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION II ALL-REGION HONOREES

Markie Abbott W. High Jump Kellon Alexis M. Weight Throw Gage Bowles M. Long Jump Gage Bowles M. Triple Jump Josiah Dennis M. 4×400 Relay Kylie Ferguson W. Pole Vault Chase Graham M. Weight Throw Aaron Lecesne M. 4×400 Relay Isaiah McFail M. 60 Meters Kamryn McKee W. 400 Meters Colin Millsap M. Pole Vault Florian Obst M. Pole Vault Florian Obst M. Heptathlon Luis Romero M. 800 Meters DeVontae Steele M. Triple Jump Alexandra VanSickle W. Shot Put Maggie Waites W. Pole Vault Dedrian Windham M. 400 Meters Dedrian Windham M. 4×400 Relay Llewellyn Woodburn M. 4×400 Relay —

Josh Manck