TAMUC – Track All-Region Awards

46 mins ago Sports

A&M Commerce
Lions earn 20 indoor track and field All-Region honors from USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS — The Texas A&M University-Commerce, indoor track and field teams, have earned 20 All-Region honors for their performance in the 2016-17 season, as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Region honorees Monday.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the Region’s top-3 relay teams.

A total of 17 Lions received the 20 awards, with three student-athletes earning the award in two events. Gage Bowles was named all-region in both the triple jump and long jump, Florian Obst won the honor in both the pole vault and heptathlon, and Dedrian Windham earned the honor in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the 4×400 meter relay team.

The Lions are preparing for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship, which is in Birmingham, Ala., on March 9-11. The field for the Championship is announced Tuesday.

2017 USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION II ALL-REGION HONOREES

Markie Abbott W. High Jump
Kellon Alexis M. Weight Throw
Gage Bowles M. Long Jump
Gage Bowles M. Triple Jump
Josiah Dennis M. 4×400 Relay
Kylie Ferguson W. Pole Vault
Chase Graham M. Weight Throw
Aaron Lecesne M. 4×400 Relay
Isaiah McFail M. 60 Meters
Kamryn McKee W. 400 Meters
Colin Millsap M. Pole Vault
Florian Obst M. Pole Vault
Florian Obst M. Heptathlon
Luis Romero M. 800 Meters
DeVontae Steele M. Triple Jump
Alexandra VanSickle W. Shot Put
Maggie Waites W. Pole Vault
Dedrian Windham M. 400 Meters
Dedrian Windham M. 4×400 Relay
Llewellyn Woodburn M. 4×400 Relay

Josh Manck
Assistant Athletics Director for Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
