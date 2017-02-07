TAMUC Women’s Basketball

Artaejah Gay, Brianna Wise bring home LSC Player of the Week honors

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball players Artaejah Gay and Brianna Wise were named Players of the Week by the Lone Star Conference. Gay was named Offensive Player of the Week and Wise was named Defensive Player of the Week. The awards were announced by the league Monday.

Gay, a junior from Cedar Hill, was an offensive juggernaut for the Lions in both of their wins last week. She scored 20 points in 22 minutes against Western New Mexico, her fifth game of the season with at least 20 points. She also had a block and two steals on the defensive end and pulled down six rebounds against the Mustangs.

She followed that with a 19-point performance against Eastern New Mexico, helping the Lions to an 18-point upset over the league-leading Greyhounds. Gay also had a block and two steals. She is sixth in the conference in scoring, sixth in field goal percentage and fourth in blocked shots. This OPOW award is the first of her career.

Wise, a junior from Desoto, was an impact on both sides of the ball for the Lions in their wins last week. She had two blocks as part of the defense that held WNMU to 31 percent shooting. She was also the lead facilitator, dishing out a career-high six assists in the game.

Wise followed that with a strong performance against league-leading Eastern New Mexico. She scored a career-high 22 points with three assists and three steals. She was part of the defense that held the Greyhounds scoreless for six and a half minutes to start the second half and held them to just seven points in the quarter and 23 percent shooting in the second half. Wise used her length to contest shots and alter the Greyhound offense while guarding multiple positions on the floor. She also had six defensive rebounds in the Lions 18-point win over ENMU. This DPOW award is the first in her career.

The Lions are currently ranked No. 8 in the South Central Region and tied for third in the LSC. They host Angelo State, tied for first place in the conference, on Thursday. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the Field House.

Lions jump to No. 8 in D2SIDA Regional Poll

COMMERCE– For the sixth time this season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is regionally ranked. The Lions jumped up one spot to No. 8 in the rankings. The Lions are now regionally ranked three consecutive weeks. The results of this week’s 2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll were released Monday.

This record is the 11th release of the weekly rankings this season. The poll is calculated by the rankings of various sports information directors, with a first-place vote worth 10 points. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences.

The Lions are currently 16-6, winning in convincing fashion against Western New Mexico, 92-65 on Thursday and against Eastern New Mexico, 85-67 on Saturday. ENMU was tied for the No. 2 ranking last week.

A&M-Commerce is one of four teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Angelo State is ranked No. 2 followed by Eastern New Mexico at No. 3 and West Texas A&M at No. 4. The Lions have lost to the first three teams in the rankings but have also defeated ENMU and WT at home this year.

The Lions are currently tied for third place in the LSC, owning the tiebreaker over WT. The Lions are 10-4 in conference action, their first 10-win conference season since the 2006-07 season. A&M-Commerce continues its five-game home stand when Angelo State comes into town on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. That game will be part of First Responders Appreciation Day. The Lions will then host Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game will be Senior Day.

2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Media Poll

as of February 6, 2017

Pl. School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prev . Rank 1. Colorado State-Pueblo (6) 23-0 60 1 2. Angelo State 18-2 54 2t 3. Eastern New Mexico 16-5 41 2t 4. West Texas A&M 17-6 37 6 5. Regis 17-4 36 2t 6. Colorado Mesa 16-5 26 7 7. St. Mary’s 17-4 22 5 8. A&M-COMMERCE 16-6 21 9 9. St. Edward’s 14-6 13 10 10. Fort Lewis 16-6 11 8