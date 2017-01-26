Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Car-Mart Header
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Morrell banner
Wood Air Header
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner

TAMUC

3 hours ago Sports

Wood Air News Sponsor

A&M Commerce

 

Jared Machorro named D2Football.com Honorable Mention All-American

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce offensive tackle Jared Machorro has been named an honorable mention All-American by D2Football.com, as announced by the publication on Thursday morning.

Machorro – a junior from Coldspring – picks up his fourth All-American honor for his play in the 2016 season. He was previously named an Associated Press Little All-American and a second team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association and the American Football Coaches’ Association.

He started every game at tackle for the Lions, who led the Lone Star Conference in scoring offense. The Gene Upshaw Award nominee and first team, all-Lone Star Conference honoree, led an offensive line who blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher and allowed only four sacks in the regular season.

2016 D2Football.com All-America Team


Josh Manck

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     