Jared Machorro named D2Football.com Honorable Mention All-American

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce offensive tackle Jared Machorro has been named an honorable mention All-American by D2Football.com, as announced by the publication on Thursday morning.

Machorro – a junior from Coldspring – picks up his fourth All-American honor for his play in the 2016 season. He was previously named an Associated Press Little All-American and a second team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association and the American Football Coaches’ Association.

He started every game at tackle for the Lions, who led the Lone Star Conference in scoring offense. The Gene Upshaw Award nominee and first team, all-Lone Star Conference honoree, led an offensive line who blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher and allowed only four sacks in the regular season.

2016 D2Football.com All-America Team

