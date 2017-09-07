Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Tamum Coach On Probation

7 hours ago Sports

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Tatum High School coach Ashley Martin was denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

A student-athlete from New Caney Porter High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

Student-athletes from Hutto High School and Springtown High School were granted appeals for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.

