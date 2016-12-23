TDHS Investigates Mumps OUtbreak

The Texas Department State Health Services is working with event organizers to notify those who attended one of four North Texas cheerleading competitions in November and December that they may have been exposed to mumps. DSHS said it has identified 11 mumps cases associated with this outbreak.

The competitions are:

-Nov. 6 – NCA North Texas Classic and North Texas Division II Classic, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington

-Nov. 19 – Dallas Platinum Championship, Dr. Pepper Arena, Frisco

-Dec. 3 – NCA Holiday Classic, Dr. Pepper Arena, Frisco

-Dec. 10 – SC Christmas Classic, Dallas Convention Center