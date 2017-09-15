TEA and ATPE Warn Of Phishing Scam Targeting Teachers

Texas Education Agency:

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) have been advised of a current phishing email directed at teachers and school systems across the state.

The email, which bears the ATPE logo and an outdated TEA logo, comes from a non-TEA email address and appears to target teachers with the following message:

“You are invited to represent your school and district in a three-day all-expense paid seminar and training workshop taking place in Austin, TX, it is being put together by the Association of Texas Professional Educators and Texas Education Agency. Kindly go through the included seminar invitation for details and registration.”

Two links are provided to supply information for seminar registration. Clicking on either of these links is not advised.

Neither TEA nor ATPE have any connection with this email nor is any such joint training seminar currently scheduled by our organizations. The contact name and phone number provided in the email are not associated with either organization.

ATPE is alerting its members. TEA joins ATPE in warning all educators and school systems to advise this email is a phishing attempt and should be deleted without following any of the included links.