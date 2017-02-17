Teacher of the Week for Friday Feb. 17th

Our Teacher of the Week is Alexandria Walters 4th grade teacher at Bailey Intermediate School (North Lamar)…nominated by Easton Martin who said: “Mrs. Walters is so great. She makes sure all of her students have what they need to learn. She makes learning new lessons fun, even math. No one gets left out and she loves all of us. She even loves on our little brothers and sisters when we have class parties and her parties are the best too! I wish I could take her with me when I move up to 5th grade, maybe I will get her sister as my teacher next year. Mrs. Walters is my choice for teacher of the year but I will like her to be your Teacher of the Week!”

KOYN 93.9 is saluting the teachers of the Red River Valley with the Teacher of the Week. But we need your nominations. Head on over to easttexasradio.com, click on the KOYN logo and then the Teacher of the week logo. Enter as many educators as you want. Our winners have been teachers, administrators, bus drivers and school nurses. Remember go to easttexasradio.com and get your favorite educator nominated for teacher of the week! The Teacher of the Week wins a $25 gift certificate from Office Equipment Center, a $25 gift certificate from Paris Coffee Company, a $25 gift certificate from Roadhouse Family Diner and a certificate proclaiming them Teacher of the Week….from you and Your hometown station KOYN 93.9.