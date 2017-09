A 20-year-old Kaufman County man has pleaded guilty in Hunt County to Aggravated Robbery for his role in a holdup. Shots were reportedly fired by a homeowner who caught him burglarizing her vehicle in the southwest part of the county. Shon Paul Armstrong, of Terrell, was sentenced to ten years deferred adjudication probation. An 18-year-old co-defendant was previously sentenced to ten years in prison, and the third defendant faces trial September 27.