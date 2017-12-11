Texarkana Chamber Gets New Board Members

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

New Addition to 2018 Chamber Board of Directors

Texarkana, USA (December 11, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce an addition to our 2018 Board of Directors. LaTonya McElroy is a new Chamber of Commerce Board of Director beginning in January 2018. LaTonya is the Director of Human Resources at Mayo Manufacturing. We also have two reappointed Board Members, Jennifer Harland with AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co and Tom Gilbert with Wadley Regional Medical Center. We are looking forward to a productive year in 2018. The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.