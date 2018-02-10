Momentum New Year Sale
Texarkana Chamber Of Commerce

3 hours ago

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce
Chamber to host a Chamber 101 Presentation

Texarkana, USA (February 9, 2018): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce shall hold a Chamber 101 presentation on Monday (Feb 12) at 4:00 PM in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room, 819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX.

Chamber 101 is for any new Chamber members, but all members are invited, that want to get a detailed outline of all Chamber Member benefits, Chamber events throughout the year, sponsorship opportunities, and to learn the background of the Chamber of Commerce. The presentation is by the Chamber President and CEO, Mike Malone.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.

