A TExarkana man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a TExarkana bank at gunpoint. 43 year old Dixon Kelley III also fired on a TExarkana police officer, in an attempt to commit “Suicide by Cop”, but the officer refrained from firing back, when he saw that Dixon’s gun had jammed. Kelley had no criminal history, and allegedly committed the crime because what his attorney called “ crippling financial problems”.