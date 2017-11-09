Texarkana, USA (November 8, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce collected donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims in South Texas. The damage of this storm caused in the small town of Rockport, TX was devastating and looked over by many.

We sent our donation of $1,360 to the Rockport Chamber of Commerce in Rockport, TX and they will distribute that as gift cards to community members.

The Rockport Chamber of Commerce was thrilled to receive our donation and will put it to great use. “We want to thank all individuals and businesses in the Texarkana Region that contributed to this effort. It is great to see our community come together to help our fellow Texans in a time of need,” said Mike Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce.

