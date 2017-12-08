Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Newest Chamber Members

Texarkana, USA (December 8, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce and welcome our newest Chamber Members. We are looking forward to working with these businesses to promote our region and increase jobs for the betterment of our economic growth.

We would like to welcome the following businesses to the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce: America’s Car-Mart, Brand Asset Marketing, Complete Computing Solutions, ERA-Raffaelli Realtors- Virginia Raffaelli Prazak, Hochatown Petting Zoo & Animal Rescue, NextHome Realty Advisors, Pop Pop Shoppe (AR Side), RE/Max Preferred-Becky Easley, Russell Cellular, Stockton Medical Group, Training Logic, Inc. and Young’s Outdoor Solutions, LLC.

The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.