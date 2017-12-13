Business After Hours hosted by The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express

Texarkana, USA (December 13, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours this Thursday (Nov 14) at The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express- 5610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX. The Business After Hours will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The Sportsplex is putting a spin on Business After Hours this month and combining it with their Workout Mania event. The first 100 people will receive a free six-week training, and one lucky person will win a free-year family membership (up to four people) to The Sportsplex.

Everyone in the community has an invitation to this event. We hope people will come out and show their support to The Sportsplex. They have been an active member of the Chamber of Commerce since January of 2017.

For more details about the event, you can call The Sportsplex at 903-838-4697.