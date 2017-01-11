Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration- Join Us for a Great Gatsby Style Celebration

Texarkana, USA (January 10, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2017 Annual Celebration this Friday (Jan 13) at the Hilton Garden Inn/Texarkana Convention Center. The event will include a Silent Auction & cocktail hour beginning at 6:00 pm followed by dinner and the program at 7:00 pm, as well as a contest for best table decoration and best costume. The theme this year is, ‘Great

Gatsby.’

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will recognize the incoming and outgoing Board of Directors, as well as the Economic Development Committee inbound and outgoing board members. The Chamber will acknowledge their 2016 Ambassadors and announce the Ambassador of the Year. Lastly, the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will announce their 2017 leadership team.

Acknowledged at the end of the program, the 2016 C.E. Palmer Award recipient. This award was established by the Palmer family in 1941 and is in recognition of long-term meritorious civic service. Presenting sponsors are the City of Texarkana, TX, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Max

Alley, LLC and Norton & Wood LLP.