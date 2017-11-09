Texarkana’s Cost Of Living

COST OF LIVING INDEX QUARTERLY UPDATE

Among the 267 urban areas that participated in the third quarter 2017 Cost of Living Index, the after-tax cost for a professional/managerial standard of living ranged from more than twice the national average in New York (Manhattan) NY to more than 20 percent below the national average in McAllen, TX. The Cost of Living Index is published quarterly by C2ER – The Council for Community and Economic Research in cooperation with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce.

The Ten Most and Least Expensive Urban Areas in the Cost of Living Index (COLI) Third Quarter 2017 National Average for 267 Urban Areas = 100 Most Expensive Least Expensive COL COL Ranking Urban Areas Index Ranking Urban Areas Index 1 New York (Manhattan) NY 242.9 1 McAllen TX 76.7 2 San Francisco CA 191.8 2 Conway AR 77.4 3 Honolulu HI 188.4 3 Harlingen TX 78.4 4 New York (Brooklyn) NY 181.0 4 Kalamazoo MI 79.7 5 Washington DC 157.4 5 Tupelo MS 80.0 6 Seattle WA 152.8 6 Wichita Falls TX 80.3 7 Orange County CA 150.0 7 Ashland OH 81.3 8 Oakland CA 147.7 8 Hattiesburg MS 81.4 9 Los Angeles-Long Beach CA 147.0 9 Memphis TN 81.8 10 New York (Queens) NY 146.4 10 Knoxville TN 82.5

Texarkana USA 86.2

The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items for which prices are collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied