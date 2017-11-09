Texarkana’s Cost Of Living

COST OF LIVING INDEX QUARTERLY UPDATE
Among the 267 urban areas that participated in the third quarter 2017 Cost of Living Index, the after-tax cost for a professional/managerial standard of living ranged from more than twice the national average in New York (Manhattan) NY to more than 20 percent below the national average in McAllen, TX. The Cost of Living Index is published quarterly by C2ER – The Council for Community and Economic Research in cooperation with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce.
The Ten Most and Least Expensive Urban Areas in the Cost of Living Index (COLI)
Third Quarter 2017
National Average for 267 Urban Areas = 100
|Most Expensive
|Least Expensive
|COL
|COL
|Ranking
|Urban Areas
|Index
|Ranking
|Urban Areas
|Index
|1
|New York (Manhattan) NY
|242.9
|1
|McAllen TX
|76.7
|2
|San Francisco CA
|191.8
|2
|Conway AR
|77.4
|3
|Honolulu HI
|188.4
|3
|Harlingen TX
|78.4
|4
|New York (Brooklyn) NY
|181.0
|4
|Kalamazoo MI
|79.7
|5
|Washington DC
|157.4
|5
|Tupelo MS
|80.0
|6
|Seattle WA
|152.8
|6
|Wichita Falls TX
|80.3
|7
|Orange County CA
|150.0
|7
|Ashland OH
|81.3
|8
|Oakland CA
|147.7
|8
|Hattiesburg MS
|81.4
|9
|Los Angeles-Long Beach CA
|147.0
|9
|Memphis TN
|81.8
|10
|New York (Queens) NY
|146.4
|10
|Knoxville TN
|82.5
Texarkana USA 86.2
The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items for which prices are collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied