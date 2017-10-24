Texarkana’s Small Business Forum

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will provide valuable information to small business owners at the Governor’s Small Business Forum Texarkana. The forum is Thursday, October 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Texarkana Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana.

TWC Employer Commissioner Ruth R. Hughs and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas (Northeast Texas) representatives will provide information designed to educate the Texas entrepreneur and small business community on workforce development, marketing businesses, hiring and managing employees, and training and growth opportunities. The event features a wide range of seminars and speakers offering vital information on both public and private resources. The forum will provide a great opportunity to network and connect with industry specialists, government officials, service providers and other regional businesses.

It is the eighth series of Governor’s Small Business Forums, which have been held in various locations throughout the state and are designed to support the more than 480,000 Texas employers who employ 100 or fewer workers.

To access the event agenda and registration forms, visit Go Big in Texas Events.

Northeast Texas will provide comprehensive information on workforce programs and services including the following:

Workforce Solutions offices around the state provide employers and workers with the opportunity to prosper economically. Employers can benefit from recruitment and training of new employees. Workers can access job-matching, training, résumé preparation help and more online. To locate a local office, find the Workforce Solutions website on the TWC web page, Texas Workforce Development Boards. Navigate through the Northeast Texas to view all services, initiatives, resources or publications available.

WorkinTexas, TWC’s online job-matching tool, saves thousands each year in recruitment and hiring costs.

Skills for Small Business provides grants to community colleges that small businesses can access for employee training needs. For more information, see TWC’s web page ‘Skills for Small Business.’

Texas Veterans Leadership Program assists veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with locating resources, services and other tools in their communities to help them lead productive lives and enjoy the full benefits of the society they have so willingly served. Please visit the TWC Just for Veterans web page.

Work Opportunity Tax Credit is available to employers on their federal business tax returns when they hire new workers from specific groups that face challenges finding employment, including veterans, recipients of temporary government assistance and others. TWC assists qualified employers with accessing this valuable credit. For more information, visit the TWC web page Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.