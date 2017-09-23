Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested near Los Angeles

AUSTIN – Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez, 18, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now in custody after being captured early Tuesday near Los Angeles, California. Gonzalez, affiliated with the Bloods gang, was wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. The arrest was not the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and there is no reward paid.

Working off information obtained from Gonzalez posting an Instagram Live video, the Dallas Police Department identified a possible location in California and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department (PD) for assistance. Officers from the Los Angeles PD – Topanga Station located and apprehended Gonzalez in Woodland Hills, California, after a vehicle pursuit.”

Gonzalez, along with a group of suspects, was allegedly involved in some of the aggravated robbery home invasions that occurred in the Dallas Metroplex from October 2016 to February 2017. Authorities also sought Gonzalez for murder in Dallas in August 2016. For more information, see his captured bulletin at http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted/fugitiveDetails?id=377.

So far in 2017, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, and Sex Offenders, including eight sex offenders and 11 gang members, and they’ve paid $48,000 in rewards for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and DPS provides tipsters a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.