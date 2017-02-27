Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in Bryan

Michael Christopher Sanchez, 32, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now in custody after being captured Feb. 22 in Bryan. Sanchez, a Latin Kings gang member, was wanted for parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward up to $7,500 will be paid.

Working off tip information, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop in Bryan on a vehicle in which Sanchez was a passenger. Sanchez subsequently attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later. DPS Special Agents and Bryan Police Department officers also assisted in the apprehension.

Sanchez had been wanted since September 2015, and his criminal history includes burglary, assault and drug charges. For more information, see his captured bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/capturedDetails.aspx?id=352.

So far in 2017, DPS and other agencies have arrested three Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including one sex offender and two gang members, and $7,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.