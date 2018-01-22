Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive From East Texas Captured In California

Blake Everett Reed

San Luis Obispo, CA PD

Blake Everett Reed, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, was taken into custody on January 21, 2018, at a residence in Cayucos, California. Working off investigative information, members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Sheriff’s Gang Task Force in San Luis Obispo County apprehended Reed without incident. The investigation that resulted in Reed’s arrest was a multi-agency effort that also included other law enforcement agencies from both Texas and California.

Reed has ties to Wood and Smith counties, near Tyler, Texas. He has an extensive criminal history consisting of multiple violent crimes. In September 2016, Reed allegedly assaulted a woman in Wood County. He subsequently was arrested and charged with multiple felonies by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reed was released on bond several days later.

Reed had been wanted since May 2017 by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for multiple warrants, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Public Servant, Harassment of Public Servant, Assault Causes Bodily Injury of Family/Household Member, and Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle.

The arrest was not the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.

Click on the following link for his bulletin details:

http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/MostWanted/fugitiveDetails?id=386