Texas A&M-Commerce Athletic Department Executive Team Reorganization

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray has announced a reorganization of the Lion Athletics Executive Team, along with administrative staff additions and adjustments.

The Lion Athletics Executive Team now consists of Judy Sackfield, Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success (formerly Senior Associate Athletics Director); Josh Manck, Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications (formerly Associate Athletics Director for Communications); Conner Moreno, Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations (formerly Assistant Athletics Director – Internal Operations); Katelyn Severance, Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Administration (formerly Associate Athletics Director for Compliance); Taylor Phelps, Executive Director – Lion Champions Fund; and Morgan Phelps, Administrative Associate to the Athletics Director / Chief of Staff.

“On the heels of a historic fall for our student-athletes in the classroom, our NCAA Award of Excellence nomination for community engagement, and our historic football and volleyball NCAA accolades, it is a sensible time to maximize efficiency and alignment in our administration,” McMurray said.

“We have consolidated two positions and realigned several others to maximize efficiencies and skill sets of our talented administrative team. I am so pleased to have Judy, Josh, Conner, Katelyn, and Taylor take on additional responsibilities and form collaborative approaches across our external, internal, and student-athlete success units. It will truly be ‘Best in Class’ for our student-athletes and coaches.”

In addition to executive team realignment, several deserving athletics staff members have had their duties realigned recently. Victoria Kisluk is now Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Success, Austin Weyant is Assistant Director of Compliance, AJ Audet is Athletics Facilities and Operations Manager, and Taryn Driver is now External Operations Coordinator.

Driver (Volleyball, Class of 2017) and Taylor Phelps (Men’s Basketball, Class of 2014) are both A&M-Commerce Honors College alumni and former student-athletes. Working closely with Manck and his communications/marketing team, it gives external relations a team-approach that has already paid dividends during the NCAA National Championship for football and men’s and women’s basketball early season crowds.

“Our approach to our Best in Class mission from a personnel perspective is simple – spend time developing people that are passionate, talented, and committed to taking initiative. With our new organizational structure and our talented administrators, those three key elements are already flourishing,” McMurray noted.

For more information on Lion Athletics and a staff directory, please click HERE.

