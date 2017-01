Texas A&M-Commerce

Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Tex. A&M-Commerce 21 21 17 19 78 Tex. A&M-Kingsville 22 17 14 18 71

Last FG – TAMUC 4th-04:07, TAMUKW 4th-00:19.

Largest lead – Tex. A&M-Commerce by 12 4th-08:48; Tex. A&M-Kingsville by 5 1st-06:13

TAMUC led for 18:40. TAMUKW led for 15:35. Game was tied for 5:23.