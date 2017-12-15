Texas A&M-Texarkana Commencement

Fall 2017 commencement for A&M-Texarkana is Dec. 15

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will celebrate its fall 2017 commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Perot Theatre in historic downtown Texarkana, Texas.

Approximately 203 students from December 2017 will receive master’s and baccalaureate degrees, with about 185 students from both August and December 2017 expected to participate in the ceremony. A total of 40 students from August 2017 have already been awarded masters and baccalaureate degrees.

Dr. James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs for The Texas A&M University System, will bring greetings from the A&M System.

Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of A&M-Texarkana, and Dr. David Yells, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will present the candidates and confer the masters and baccalaureate degrees.

Dr. Yells also will present academic hoods to recipients of master’s degrees.

Vickie Al-Dubais and Stacy Mayo, Miss Texas 2001, are providing music.

Those who will not be able to attend the ceremony may view it live at the following Web address: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/tamutadmin/.

For more information, contact Kristie Avery, graduation specialist in the Office of the Registrar at (903) 334-6751 or Kristie.Avery@tamut.edu.

The spring 2018 Commencement will be May 12.