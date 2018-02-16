Texas A&M-Texarkana News

Dr. Michael Wellman

A&M-Texarkana PLACE to present ‘When Algorithms Trade: Artificial Intelligence Meets Finance’

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Program for Learning and Community Engagement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will present “When Algorithms Trade: Artificial Intelligence Meets Finance” featuring Dr. Michael Wellman on Tuesday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. in University Center 217 on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.

Dr. Wellman serves on the faculty of the University of Michigan as Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He is a recipient of the Lynn A. Conway Collegiate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the areas of research, education, and leadership. He is also the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering.

Professor Wellman has been with the Computer Science and Engineering Department since 1992, when he joined Michigan as an Assistant Professor in CSE after completing his studies at MIT and serving for four years as a research scientist at the United States Air Force Wright Laboratory. During his 24-year tenure at Michigan, he has made numerous contributions through his research, teaching, and service activities. Wellman is the proud advisor of 20 graduated PhDs and teacher of a multitude of undergraduate and graduate students.

“We are excited to bring such a distinguished scholar in the field of computer science,” said Dr. Corrine Hinton, associate professor of history and chair of the PLACE program at A&M-Texarkana. She added, “Dr. Wellman’s research on the impact of artificial intelligence systems to market trading has tremendous implications for e-commerce and the future of the industry.”

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprising A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “science and technology.”

For more information, contact Dr. Corrine Hinton, PLACE chair, at Corrine.Hinton@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.

A&M-Texarkana sets The Big Event community service day

TEXARKANA, Texas – On Saturday, April 14, students, faculty, staff, and alumni from Texas A&M University-Texarkana will show their appreciation to the Texarkana community during The Big Event: Eagle Pride City Wide, a day of community service.

This annual event for A&M-Texarkana started last year with an overwhelming show of support and volunteer participation. Participants in The Big Event complete “done-in-a-day” community service projects ranging from raking leaves, washing windows, removing debris, cleaning closets, spreading mulch, painting and minor repairs to organizing donated goods, participating in games and activities with senior citizens, tutoring children and completing other proposed projects.

Michael Stephenson, Coordinator of Student Life and Project Manager for The Big Event said “Last year, our inaugural event boasted over 250 volunteers from our campus community that logged nearly 1,000 service hours. For one day, our campus community of students, faculty, staff, and alumni united to extend a helping hand by performing community service on both sides of the state line.” He added, “This is simply our way of showing our gratitude for the community’s unwavering support of our university.”

The Big Event has become somewhat of a national phenomenon at some colleges and universities throughout the United States. It originated at Texas A&M University in 1982 when six students felt the need to give something back to the communities of College Station and Bryan, Texas. Since that time, more than 100 universities have joined the effort.

“We reformatted the national event to a big, one-day event, we could unite the entire campus community, not just students,” said Stephenson. “At the conclusion of last year’s event, my heart was full. Our campus truly made an impact on local parks, neighborhoods, and organizations. We look forward to serving Texarkana again this year.” Stephenson said.

A&M-Texarkana is now accepting applications for work sites and sponsors for The Big Event.

“We have great opportunities for local organizations and non-profits to be a part of this event,” Stephenson said. If you are a local business and want to sponsor the event, visit www.tamut.edu/bigevent. Project requests are due by March 23, and volunteer/participant registration will end on March 31.

For more information, contact Michael Stephenson, Coordinator of Student Life, at Michael.Stephenson@tamut.edu or (903) 223-1362.