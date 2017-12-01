Texas A&M-Texarkana News

A&M-Texarkana professor to discuss ‘Technology and Terrorism’

TEXARKANA, Texas – Dr. Walter Casey, associate professor of political science at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present a Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) lecture on “Technology and Terrorism.” It is Monday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 pm in University Center 217 on the A&M-Texarkana campus at 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.

“The increasing sophistication and pace of change in technology have led terrorists to learn more and more sophisticated methods for spreading fear,” said Dr. Casey in describing his lecture. “But ignoring the basic technologies available is foolish, as recent events have shown.”

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprising A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Science and Technology.”

For more information, contact Dr. Corrine Hinton, PLACE chair, at Corrine.Hinton@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at tamut.edu/PLACE.