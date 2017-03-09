Texas A&M University-Commerce Awarded $295,000 Grant

The National Science Foundation has awarded Texas A&M University-Commerce a $295,000 grant in support of the university’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates program for 2017-2020. The REU program at A&M-Commerce, started in 2006, is a 10-week summer program that immerses students from community colleges in chemistry-related novel research. The training includes lab skills, instrumentation techniques, technical writing, presentation skills, research ethics, how to approach new investigations, and more.