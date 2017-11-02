Hess-Header Banner
Texas Appellate Court Rules Against Former ET Justice Of The Peace

Former Kaufman County JP Eric Williams

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday upheld a former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace’s conviction and death sentence for killing a district attorney’s wife in what prosecutors said was a revenge plot that left three people dead. In addition to the slaying of  65-year-old Cynthia McLelland, former JP Eric Williams had been charged with, but not tried for, the murders of District Attorney Mike McLelland and his assistant chief prosecutors Mark Hasse.

