Texas Bond Elections

Learn Results of Local Bond Elections

And View Updated Debt Data

With Tuesday’s Election Day behind us, we encourage you to visit the Texas Comptroller’s website to view recent local bond election results. (https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/bond-elections/#skip-scroll)

Dating back to May 2013, the Bond Election Results table allows users to explore local bond election results by date, county, entity, dollar amount, purpose, proposition number and approved or denied status, making it easy to review bond elections in specific regions or across the entire state.

The Comptroller’s office has also updated the Debt at a Glance website with the latest debt data. Debt at a Glance is a transparency initiative providing a one-stop summary of compiled debt information for all Texas counties, cities, school districts, community college districts and the entire state, providing data points such as debt per capita and capital appreciation bonds outstanding. (https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/debt/texas.php)

One of the goals of this agency is to keep citizens informed about public finance activities within the state, and tools such as our Bond Election Roundup and Debt at a Glance contribute to establishing and maintaining trust with the public by consolidating this information. If you have any questions about these resources, please contact the Comptroller’s Transparency Team by email or call 844-519-5676.