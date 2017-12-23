Texas Comptroller Announces Tax Amnesty Program

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Tax Amnesty Program

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced a temporary tax amnesty program giving certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law without incurring penalties and interest on tax due.

The Texas Tax Amnesty Program will run from May 1 to June 29, 2018. The program applies to periods before Jan. 1, 2018, and only includes liabilities that taxpayer did not report to the Comptroller.

Passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017, Senate Bill 1 requires the Comptroller of Public Accounts to establish a tax amnesty program to encourage voluntary reporting by:

Delinquent taxpayers who do not have a Texas Sales and Use Tax Permit, or not registered for a tax or fee administered by the Comptroller’s office; and taxpayers who have a permit, but may have underreported or owe additional taxes or fees.

“Our tax amnesty program is the perfect opportunity for taxpayers to get in compliance,” Hegar said. “Maybe you forgot to get a sales tax permit or you inadvertently underreported taxes owed. If you qualify, there are no excuses necessary. You can participate in the next tax amnesty program and make things right with the state of Texas and with your fellow taxpayers.”

The Texas Tax Amnesty Program does not apply to periods currently under audit review, IFTA taxes, PUC Gross Receipts assessments, Local Motor Vehicle Tax and Unclaimed Property payments.

Check out the tax amnesty page on the Comptroller’s website for more details.