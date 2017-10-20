Texas Comptroller’s News



Texas Comptroller’s Office Investigation Leads to Florida Man Receiving 10-Year Prison Sentence for Motor Fuel Tax Fraud

(AUSTIN) — An investigation by the Texas Comptroller’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) recently led to the arrest and conviction of a Naples, Fla., man on two felony counts of motor fuel tax fraud, one felony count of tampering with physical evidence and two felony counts of credit card abuse.

On Oct. 11, a Burleson County judge sentenced Daniel Danger, 51, to 10 years in prison for transporting motor fuel without shipping documents, evading motor fuel tax and tampering with physical evidence, and two years in prison for credit card abuse. The prison sentences will run concurrently, and Mr. Danger also fined $10,000.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to would-be criminals who think breaking tax laws will only amount to a slap on the wrist,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “These are severe offenses, and I am grateful that CID was instrumental in making sure they served justice.”

The Caldwell Police Department assisted CID during this investigation, which by the Burleson County District Attorney’s office prosecuted.

CID’s mission is to investigate and deter criminal conduct against state tax laws administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Go to the Comptroller’s website for more information about CID’s work.

Texas Migration — Who’s Coming and Where They’re Going

(AUSTIN) — In the latest issue of Fiscal Notes, released today, the Comptroller’s office examines Texas’ migration patterns and the state’s biosciences and biotechnology economy.

Of Texas’ total population growth between 2010 and 2016, migration accounted for almost half of the moves to the Lone Star State. But the migration pattern varies with location: smaller cities received the majority of their new residents from other parts of Texas, and cities received most new residents from other states.

“Texas has been one of the fastest-growing states practically since we entered the Union, and nothing’s going to change that — our inherent advantages and our determination are simply too strong,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Knowing who comes to our state and where they are coming from can help us understand these migration trends and plan accordingly.”

Besides being one of the fastest-growing states, Texas is a center for cutting-edge life science. Nearly 99,000 Texans work in fields related to various aspects of the biological sciences and biotechnology. These science-driven industries bring some of the nation’s best minds to our state and support many jobs.

Fiscal Notes is available online, and you can receive it by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.

Fiscal Notes helps promote and further explain the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. Published since 1975, it features in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.