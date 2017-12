The Texas Comptroller’s office has announced a temporary tax amnesty program giving certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law without incurring penalties and interest on tax due. The Texas Tax Amnesty Program will run from May 1 to June 29, 2018. The program applies to periods before Jan. 1, 2018, and only includes liabilities that taxpayer did not report to the Comptroller.