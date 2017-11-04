Texas Deer Hunters Set for Saturday’s Opening Day

AUSTIN – Despite unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast for much of the state, a somewhat mild start for this weekend’s Texas deer season opener likely won’t deter hunters from participating in this time-honored tradition.

Hunting prospects are expected to be right across the state, regardless of the weather, according to wildlife biologists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The general deer hunting season opens Saturday, and runs through Jan. 7, 2018 in North Texas; Jan. 21, 2018 in South Texas. A late youth-only season is also slated for Jan. 8-21, 2018. For additional new season deer hunting opportunities and county specific regulations, consult the 2017-18 Outdoor Annual of hunting and fishing regulations.

Generally speaking, white-tailed deer in Texas have fared well in recent years with a stable population of about 4.3 million, according to Alan Cain, the TPWD whitetail deer program leader. “The vast majority of the state had a good habitat condition going into last winter and early spring, which helped bucks recover from the rigors of the rut, and gave them a good foundation to start the antler growth cycle this year,” he said.

However, unlike the previous two years where widespread, consistent rain and right habitat conditions persisted through the summer for much the state, 2017 saw dry weather patterns take hold in May and continue into late August. These drier situations late in the season will likely have some impact on final stages of antler development, body weights, and possibly fawn production, Cain explained, but hunters should still expect a good hunting season.

“Dry conditions were not uniform across the state, and spotty rains from May through July left patches of green across the landscape in the western two-thirds of the state,” said Cain. “Landowners and hunters with properties lucky enough to receive some of the early summer rains and that have remained green may expect better than average deer quality this fall.”

TPWD reminds hunters of new regulations for the 2017-18 season, including the establishment of chronic wasting disease (CWD) management zones. Hunters who harvest mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer, or other CWD susceptible species within the Trans-Pecos, Panhandle, and South-Central Texas CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones are required to bring their animals to a TPWD check station within 48 hours of harvest. TPWD also urges voluntary sampling of hunter=harvested deer outside of these zones.

Hunters should also be aware of rules banning the importation of individual deer, elk, and other CWD susceptible species carcass parts from states where there is disease detected, as well as the movement of the same carcass parts from CWD zones. The rules are part of the state’s comprehensive CWD management plan to determine the prevalence and geographic extent of the disease and to contain the virus to the areas where it is known to exist. More information about CWD Management and Regulations for Hunters is available on TPWD’s website.