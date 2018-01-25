Texas Department of Transportation Receives Award

Keep America Beautiful Presents a State Agency Partner Award to Texas Department of Transportation and Keep Texas Beautiful

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was awarded the Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partner Award at Keep America Beautiful’s National Conference in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 17-19. The award recognizes TxDOT for their support of Keep Texas Beautiful in anti-litter and beautification programs such as Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off and the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA). The award highlights the value Keep America Beautiful places on public-private partnerships.

