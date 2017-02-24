Texas Employers Accept the Texas Internship Challenge

“Lockheed Martin has long been involved with work-based learning programs. Paid internships are critical to our talent recruiting and human capital strategy. Internships are valuable not only in helping us attract key talent but also in helping to strengthen our educational partnerships, influencing curriculum and most importantly, providing opportunities for students who want to become Lockheed martin employees to demonstrate their creativity, work ethic, team building and desire to learn.”

Jon E. Gustafson, Director, Workforce and Economic Development, Lockheed Martin “Accenture is thrilled to accept the Texas Internship Challenge. With more than 7,900 Texas employees supporting all facets of the Texas economy, we take our responsibility for the future of the company seriously, which is why we continually seek to hire and foster the next generation of Accenture leaders. Through internships, mentoring programs and conferences, we invite students to become involved with Accenture well before they graduate. Our paid summer internships provide real-world experience, job skill training, insights into our full-time careers and a spot at our Accenture Student Leadership Conference. As one of the world’s leading professional services companies – with capabilities in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations, and clients in virtually every industry – we have a range of career options that can satisfy the widest of interests. We look forward to helping Texas students start their career adventure!”

Tom Pettit, Senior Managing Director and State of Texas Client Account Lead, Accenture “Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas accepts the Texas Internship Challenge and challenges other companies to do the same. Summer internships have been a valuable educational tool for us for many years, and we will continue to use these internships to expand our workforce pipeline.”

David Crouch, Vice President of Administration, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, Inc. “Doctors Hospital Renaissance is excited to accept this challenge. We feel this is a perfect opportunity to get interns involved in a community that is excited about learning, excited about teaching one another and we’d like to extend the challenge for other companies to join us.”

Dr. Gerardo Lopez Mena, Physician Executive of Clinical Services, Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance “We believe this partnership will help stimulate more young people into earning certificates and degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields that will make up the workforce of the future in our region. We at the chamber level have already started this by employing interns and we challenge more local businesses to accept the Texas Internship Challenge.”

Mike Rollins, President & , Austin Chamber of Commerce “The Texas Association of Manufacturers applauds the Tri-Agency Initiative for creating the Texas Internship Challenge campaign, an innovative way to get more students engaged in applied learning experiences and ready to meet our industry’s workforce needs. Texas manufacturers are always looking for ways to help students gain the skills they need for the Texas jobs that await them and this challenge is a great opportunity for students and employers alike.”

To support this collaborative effort, TWC has created an online internship website at www.TXInternshipChallenge.com where employers can post opportunities and students can apply for them.

