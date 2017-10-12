Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Texas October Sales Tax Allocations

1 hour ago News, Paris News

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $660 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

 

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $660.4 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 1.6 percent more than in October 2016. Sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly is the base of these distributions. By county, this is the change over the same time last year.
Bowie + .05%
Camp -3.47%
Delta +3.11%
Fannin +6.06%
Gregg +3.90%
Hopkins +1.13%
Hunt +8.43%
Lamar -1.17%
Morris +2.09%
Rains +3.39%
Red River +17.20%
Smith +4.12%
Titus -0.77%
Upshur -2.35%
Wood +14.62%

