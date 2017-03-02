Texas Public School Week

Monday (Mar 6) through Friday (Mar 10)

Every moment of every day in Texas public schools, real life engagement, and profound learning occurs. This engagement is something that our students and teachers know well. They celebrate these big and little moments as they happen.

As a community, we too should be celebrating these moments. The Celebrate Texas Public Schools Campaign, created in 1950 by the Masonic Lodges of Texas, is the perfect opportunity to do just this and more.

Our schools provide a sound basis with dedicated efforts by educators and support from parents and the community. We equip our students with the tools necessary to succeed.

Now, more than ever, we need to make public statements about the great things happening in our Texas public schools.

Visit your local school and do your part.