Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Morrell banner
Header- Mark Patrick
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Tri-City Charter
Shumate Banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Hess-Header Banner

Texas Public School Week

6 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Tex Public School

Monday (Mar 6) through Friday (Mar 10)

Every moment of every day in Texas public schools, real life engagement, and profound learning occurs. This engagement is something that our students and teachers know well. They celebrate these big and little moments as they happen.

As a community, we too should be celebrating these moments. The Celebrate Texas Public Schools Campaign, created in 1950 by the Masonic Lodges of Texas, is the perfect opportunity to do just this and more.

Our schools provide a sound basis with dedicated efforts by educators and support from parents and the community. We equip our students with the tools necessary to succeed.

Now, more than ever, we need to make public statements about the great things happening in our Texas public schools.

Visit your local school and do your part.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     