Texas Rangers Arrest East Texas Sexual Assault Suspect

Texas Rangers arrested 32-year-old Clinton Brackett of Lindale Thursday on a warrant from Runnells County for sexual assault. The arrest was the result of information obtained from a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper’s traffic stop in Runnels County. The Trooper requested assistance from the Texas Rangers who investigated the incident and obtained the warrant. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney. No additional information is currently available.