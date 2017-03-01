Texas Reward For Most Wanted

Reward Increased to $12,500 for Most Wanted Fugitive From Madison County

AUSTIN – The reward for Jared Luke Langley, 34, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $12,500 for information leading to his capture on a tip received in March. Langley, who has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Langley has ties to Montgomery County and Madison County, including the city of Midway (his last known address). In June 2016, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Langley’s arrest for parole violation. In July 2016, Langley eluded capture from Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he fled on foot. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=344.

Langley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, both arms, and both legs. He may go by the nicknames “Twisted” or “Twist.”

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The top cash amount pays on a tip coming the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2016, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $42,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests of Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives and sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters are provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.