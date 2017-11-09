Texas Sales Tax evenue Is Nearly $775 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $775 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $774.9 million in local sales tax allocations for November. It is five percent more than in November 2016. Sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and purchases made in July, August, and September by quarterly filers are the base for the allocations.

Bowie +.64%

Camp -4.41%

Delta +4.06%

Fannin +6.17%

Gregg +5.09%

Hopkins +.98%

Hunt +8.13%

Lamar -1.04%

Morris +4.54%

Rains +2.85%

Red River +21.93%

Smith +4.11%

Titus -1.20%

Upshur -1.59%

Wood +12.49%