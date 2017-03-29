Texas Senate Bill 1 Passes Unanimously

Texas Senate Passes Fiscally Sound Budget with Bi-Partisan Support

AUSTIN – Senate Bill 1, authored by Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound), unanimously passed the Texas Senate by a vote of 31-0 today. The Senate budget is fiscally responsible, funds border security, and places great emphasis on our children’s futures. The approved budget is $106.3 billion for FY 18/19, 0.5% below the estimated general revenue budget for FY 16/17.

“The Finance Committee left no stone unturned looking for savings, examining our budget drivers, and for ways to make smarter use of our resources,” stated Finance Committee Chair Jane Nelson. “We committed to passing a budget that is fiscally sound and meets the needs of our growing state. Our workgroups labored around the clock, searching for opportunities to achieve savings with the goal of freeing up additional resources to fund our priorities.”

“This is a budget conservatives can be proud of,” declared Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston). “It is a budget that is balanced, cuts spending, and ensures Texas lives within its means. That is important with the tough economic times our energy industry is experiencing across the state.”