Texas State Parks And Halloween Fun

It’s a Spooktacular Halloween Event at Texas State Parks

AUSTIN— All werewolves and witches are invited to enjoy some spooky fun at a Texas State Park throughout October around the state.

Parks will be hosting a variety of Halloween-themed events including zombie apocalypse hikes, Halloween geocaching, pumpkin carving contests and not-so-spooky night hikes, just to name a few. You can find the fun on the holiday calendar page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Halloween themed events happening this month include:

Doll up four-legged family members for the dog costume contest Oct. 20 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. at Daingerfield State Park. Judging will be at the historic pavilion. Entrants must be well behaved, up to date on their vaccinations and leashed.

Celebrate Halloween at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in the decorated Hatchery Oct. 26 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will hand out free candy for some pre-Halloween trick or treating. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the event is $1 per person. Regular admission applies from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To find local Halloween events, visit the TPWD calendar page.