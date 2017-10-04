Texas Ten Most Wanted

Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Tarrant County



AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and the DPS is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture. Stewart, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Stewart has ties to Tarrant County (including the cities of Mansfield, his last known address; Fort Worth; and Arlington) and Dallas. In 2009, a jury convicted Stewart of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after incidents in Tarrant County involving an 11-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl.

Stewart is six feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back, and face. Stewart is known to provide false and fictitious information, including different names. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at

http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails?id=382.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $51,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters are provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current list – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.